Saina Nehwal Watches Tiger Zinda Hai, Says She Is a Salman Khan Fan

After registering consecutive wins in the ongoing Premier Badminton League, the home team of Awadhe Warriors looked quite relaxed on Wednesday and went for an outing. The entire team including Saina Nehwal, P Kashyap, J Srikanth went to Wave Cinemas in Gomti Nagar locality of Lucknow and watched Salman Khan and Katrina-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai on Wednesday.The fans surrounded Saina Nehwal as soon as they spotted the badminton star watching the movie with them. Many clicked selfies and took autograph and with their favourite star, also Saina told her fans to reach Badminton Academy to cheer her up in the game on Thursday. “If you want to watch me play and cheer me up then reach Badminton Academy,” she was hear saying to her fans.As soon as the special bus carrying the team reached Eastend Mall, fans recognised Saina immediately and ran to take her autograph on whatever they found handy. The team of Awadhe Warriors along with Saina looked quite relaxed on their outing. Also, Saina met quite a few children just outside the gold lounge of the cinemas before the show started.As per the reports, on being asked about being a Salman Khan fan or not, Saina said, “ I am a very big fan of Salman Khan, but due to training and hectic schedule I could not get time to see the movie. Today was a break and hence I decided to watch the movie.”“Lucknow brings Luck to me and the city has always proved to be lucky for me. Whenever I get chance to come to Lucknow, I make sure I do not miss it,” added ace Badminton star Saina Nehwal who has played and won many matches in Lucknow earlier too.