Sajid Khan Working on a Web Series and a Horror Film

Director Sajid Khan is developing a web series about dysfunctional family and a small budget horror movie."I am toying with a web series that I have been offered to direct. It is like a mini-film. It is about a dysfunctional family, I like this space as it gives you a sense of reality and a slice of life and is entertaining at the same time," Sajid said.Sajid, who has so far directed comedies such as, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2 and Humshakals, is also set to try his hands at the horror genre."I am working on a small budget horror film. And it has the potential to scare people and hopefully people will like it."Horror as a genre is entertaining and it has its set of audience as well. Perhaps we need to make it (horror films) with more conviction here," he says.