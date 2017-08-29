Sajid Khan Working on a Web Series and a Horror Film
Director Sajid Khan is experimenting with new genres. He is developing a web series about dysfunctional family and a small budget horror movie.
Mumbai: Director Sajid Khan is developing a web series about dysfunctional family and a small budget horror movie.
"I am toying with a web series that I have been offered to direct. It is like a mini-film. It is about a dysfunctional family, I like this space as it gives you a sense of reality and a slice of life and is entertaining at the same time," Sajid said.
Sajid, who has so far directed comedies such as, Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Housefull 2 and Humshakals, is also set to try his hands at the horror genre.
"I am working on a small budget horror film. And it has the potential to scare people and hopefully people will like it.
"Horror as a genre is entertaining and it has its set of audience as well. Perhaps we need to make it (horror films) with more conviction here," he says.
