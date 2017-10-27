Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Housefull 4: Film Set For Diwali 2019 Release

#Housefull gang is back! Sajid Nadiadwala announces #Housefull4. Sajid Khan to direct. Diwali 2019 release. Film based on reincarnation. pic.twitter.com/SrEhFKtsqM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2017

If there is any franchise that has been in successful at setting the cash registers ringing at the box office it has to be. Considering the fact that the last film turned into 2016’s highest grossers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala couldn’t have never thought of discontinuing the franchise.And if the latest development is anything to go by, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019. Interestingly, it will have Sajid Khan back as the director. He had helmed the first and second installments of the franchise.As the film’s announcement states, it will be based on reincarnation and have a new cast and stars being part of it.