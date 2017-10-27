GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Housefull 4: Film Set For Diwali 2019 Release

And if the latest development is anything to go by, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019. Interestingly, it will have Sajid Khan back as the director. He had helmed the first and second installments of the franchise.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2017, 11:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Housefull 4: Film Set For Diwali 2019 Release
Image: Taran Adarsh/Official Twitter
If there is any franchise that has been in successful at setting the cash registers ringing at the box office it has to be. Considering the fact that the last film turned into 2016’s highest grossers, producer Sajid Nadiadwala couldn’t have never thought of discontinuing the franchise.

And if the latest development is anything to go by, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019. Interestingly, it will have Sajid Khan back as the director. He had helmed the first and second installments of the franchise.

As the film’s announcement states, it will be based on reincarnation and have a new cast and stars being part of it.



Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES