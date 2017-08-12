GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salma Hayek Babysits Ryan Reynolds' Daughter

The actress Salma Hayek posted an image of her visit which culminated in her both cooking and babysitting for Ryan Reynolds.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2017, 4:11 PM IST
Image: Instagram / Salma Hayek
Los Angeles: Actor Ryan Reynolds invited his The Hitman's Bodyguard co-star Salma Hayek for dinner at his home, but the actress ended up babysitting his 10 months old daughter Ines.

She even made food herself.

Hayek visited Reynolds at his home on Thursday and later took to Instagram to share a photograph with her fans, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress posted an image of her visit which culminated in her both cooking and babysitting for Reynolds.In the image, Hayek can be seen donning an apron, stirring a pot on the stove with one hand while carrying Ines in another hand.

Credit: @Salma Hayek Pinault

"When your friends invite you for dinner and you end up doing all the work," Hayek wrote alongside the image.
