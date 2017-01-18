Salman Khan Acquitted in Arms Act Case, Given 'Benefit of Doubt'

Actor Salman Khan was on Wednesday acquitted by a Jodhpur court of charges that he carried fire arms with expired licence while allegedly poaching black bucks 19 years ago.

Prosecution lawyer Bhawani Singh told reporters after the verdict that Khan got the benefit of doubt because the prosecution had failed to establish charges.

This was one of the four cases against the actor. The case of alleged poaching of two black bucks is still on while

the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted him in two cases of chinkara poaching.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpuroti acquitted 51-year-old Khan who was present in court along with his sister Alvira.

The case under sections 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act was filed against Khan saying he used fire arms with expired licence in the poaching of black bucks at Kankani near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998.

Prosecution counsel B S Bhati said that they would appeal against the acquittal in the sessions court after studying the judgement.

While pronouncing Salman's acquittal, the magistrate said the prosecution could not prove the case of possession and use of fire arms with expired license.

In the 102-page order,the court did not find him accused in any of the sections filed against him under the Arms Act.

Hailing the decision, defence counsel Saraswat said the court "admitted our arguments that Khan was framed in this

case".

Khan, during his last court appearance on March 10, 2016, had said that he was innocent and was framed in the case by the forest department.

Shortly after the verdict, Khan tweeted a big thank you to his fans for their support.

