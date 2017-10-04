15 Popular Tracks From '90s That Should Never Be Remade

Bollywood has evolved over the years. Filmmakers have introduced new concepts and viewers have also shown interest in embracing them. But there is one change that hasn't gone down well with the viewers - that of remaking our evergreen songs or in other words, ruining the essence of '90s ki melodies. These are the tracks that remain etched in our hearts and make us move to its beats even today. This is precisely the reason why they should not be considered for a remake!Here's the list of popular songs from 90's that should never ever be remade.:Pehla NashaThe song Pehla Nash from Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikander starring Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka still gives us a moment of nostalgia and goosebumps. The song's lyrics create a romantic ambience.: Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan: Jatin LalitTip Tip Barsa PaaniWith amazing music and high level of energy the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon is sensuous, courtesy the ultimate chemistry between the stars.: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik: Viju ShahEk Ladki Ko DekhaFrom the era of pure love, the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from 1942-A Love A Story still has a place in our hearts. The song featured the amazing jodi, Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala who impressed us with their equally amazing chemistry.: Kumar Sanu: RD BurmanChura Ke Dil MeraWith its catchy beats, the song turned into one of the biggest hits of 90s. The song Chura Ke Dil mera is from Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring two amazingly talented actors Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty.: Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik: Anu malikOle Ole OleBollwood tadka can add energy and bring anything to life. Ole Ole Ole from Yeh Dillagi starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol is still played multiple times and we still love to croon it to re-energise our souls.: Abhijeet Bhattacharya: SameerO O Jaane JaanaStarring superstar Salman Khan, this song never fails to freshen up our minds with its music and lyrics. With its peppy beats and melodious music, this song bring us so much joy.: Kamaal Khan: Jatin LalitMukkala MukkabalaWhat can be better than a combination of excellent music and an astoundingly dancing personality performing on its beats? The song Mukkala Mukkabala starring Prabhudeva has always made us dance till the beat drops.: AR Rahman: VaaliKisi Disco Mien JaayeGovinda was known for his dance moves in his times. His songs were one of the most energetic ones and Govinda has always been an icing on the cake. In this song, the ultimate chemistry between Govinda and Raveena Tandon made the song even more amazing.: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik: SameerYe Kaali Kaali AnkheinStarring the most iconic couple of the era Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the song is from one the hit movies of 90s Baazigar. We all remember the lyrics of this song, and why not? its amazingly catchy and its difficult to get the song out of our head.: Kumar Sanu and Anu Malik: Dev KohliDhakk Dhakk Karne LagaInteresting lyrics and captivating music is not the only speciality of the song, but the beautiful and the amazing chemistry among the couple, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. This song is from the movie Beta.: Anuradha Paudwal, Udit Narayan: SameerAati Kya KhandalaCan we ever be able to get over this song? This is not only a song, but has become an answer to ever Sunn, and you know the story further! Starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherjee this song is from the movie Ghulam.: Aamir Khan, Alka Yagnik: Jatin LalitChand Chupa Badal MeinGetting over this couple's chemistry is not so easy. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan have given us way more goals than anyone can accomplish in this era! This song still gives us the most nostalgic feel and it's impossible to ignore this song if you are a true Bollywood fan!: Udit Narayan: Ismail DarbarUrvasi UrvasiWith an amazing combination of tapori, dance and excellent beats, this song never fails to make us dance to its beats. Starring our own Michael Jackson Prabhudeva is truly incredible in the song!: AR Rahman, Suresh Peters, Shahul Hameed: AR RahmanBaahon Ke DarmiyanBaahon Ke Darmiyan is the purest and the sweetest song of the era and ultimately unforgettable. Another best thing about this song is Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala's sensuous chemistry.: Alka Yagnik, Hariharan: Jatin LalitTum Mile Dil KhileA refreshment to our souls and an amazingly composed track for the lovebirds. The song Tum Mile Dil Khile starring Nagarjuna and Manisha Koirala from Criminal is a beautiful song that fills us with the memories of the special someone.: Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu: MM Keeravani