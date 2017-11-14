Salman Khan, Angad Bedi Bonded Over Fitness While Shooting For Tiger Zinda Hai

Angad Bedi who was last seen on Amazon series Inside Edge is all geared up for his next release alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. For Tiger Zinda Hai, Angad was put on a strict diet for the film and was asked to maintain it throughout as he was needed to be fit in a certain way to perform extensive action scenes in the film.Salman is known to help train many of industry actors and now he is helping Angad. While shooting for the film Salman suggested Angad a few fitness tips and routines which would give him quick results. Angad Bedi has always been a fitness freak and looking at their gym bonding it will be exciting to see this replicate on big screen.Angad Says, “He is a real inspiration when it comes to fitness while shooting as well as when working out he has always supported me and also gave a few fitness tip for quick results, he worked on me a lot and he helped me reach my target around the climax of the film. When it was most required. which indeed helped me a lot. We both were on a sushi diet, we use to mostly have raw fish as a part of our daily course. I enjoy working out with him as it keeps me motivated.”