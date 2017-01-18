Salman Khan Arms Act Case: Bollywood Reacts to Actor's Acquittal

Salman Khan has been acquitted by a Jodhpur court in the Arms Act case in which he was accused of illegally carrying fire arms with an expired licence during a hunting trip back in 1998. On Wednesday, Khan was in court along with sister Alvira to hear the verdict.

The verdict comes as a relief to the actor who has been facing the trial and legal complexities for 20 years now for the infamous poaching and illegal arms case. While Rajasthan High Court acquitted him from the poaching charges, the verdict on arms act case was given today.

Bollywood, which rides high on Salman's stardom, has reacted to his acquittal.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Director Rumi Jaffery, who directed Salman in 2002's Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, said Salman Khan has finally got justice. Another director friend of Salman, Anil Sharma, said, "I am happy for Salman Khan and his fans. This is a big day for him and his family and I am relieved that verdict has come in his favour."

Bina Kak, a close friend of Salman and Congress MP lauded the verdict and said, "I am so happy. Salman has gone through a lot. He loves Rajasthan and has gone through a long ordeal. Salman is a compassionate person and he deserves all the love."

Actor Alok Nath, who has worked with Salman in many films including Hum Saath Saath Hai said, "All is well that ends well. I am happy for him and more importantly his family, they all have gone through a lot."

Also read: Salman Khan Acquitted, Thanks Fans for Support

Another close friend of Salman, actor Sonu Sood is relieved after hearing the verdict. The actor said, "This is a great news. I spoke to him a few days back and he was hopeful to get justice on the case."

Salman Khan's acquittal didn't come as a surprise. According to the prosecution lawyer Bhiwani Singh, benefit of doubt was given to the actor because the prosecution did not succeed in proving their case.