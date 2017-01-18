Salman Khan Arms Act Case: Fans Gather Outside His Bandra Residence

Salman Khan's fans have gathered outside the court to hear the verdict on the actor's impending Arms Act case. Some fans have even lined up outside the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Through his Being Human foundation, Salman has been helping the ones seeking financial help for various medial purposes. It's a big day for the actor, who has been accused of possession and usage of illegal arms.

D-Day for Salman in arms act case. Fans outside his residence pray for the actor & say, "Salman is a very good man, shouldn't be convicted" pic.twitter.com/nB2QJdPV1O — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017

The Jodhpur Sessions Court will today pronounce the verdict in the case was registered against the star under the Arms Act for alleged possession and use of arms with expired license during poaching of two blackbucks, a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, at village Kankani near Jodhpur in October, 1998.