Salman Khan Arms Act Case: If Convicted, Business Will Get Affected

After being acquitted in the infamous Blackbuck and Chinkara poaching case by Rajasthan High Court, a local court in Jodhpur is set to announce its verdict on Salman Khan's Arms act case.

A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act by Rajasthan police in October, 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license. The guns were allegedly used for poaching the two black bucks in Kankani village. The case was filed by the forest department. Final arguments of the case had started on December 9, 2016 and today the court is set to announce its judgement

If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years, which will have a huge effect on the business in Bollywood. Salman is one of the highest grossing actors in the industry and his mere presence assures a big turnover for any film. In 2017, the actor is set to star in two big films, Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. While shooting for Tubelight is in its final leg, Tiger Zinda Hai is yet to be shot.

If the actor is charged and another legal battle begins, films starring Salman Khan are going to be affected big time. Tubelight might get it's expected release on Eid 2017 but the promotions of the film might see less of Salman.

Salman Khan's production house might also run into some trouble following his legal complexities. Khan is set to co-produce a film with Karan Johar starring Akshay Kumar and in the wake of legal issues, the project might just get delayed or cancelled, making a big hole in Bollywood's business.

Apart from films, Salman is also associated with Colors' reality show Bigg Boss. Khan has been hosting the show for seven years now and since the 10th season is already in its final week, the case may cast a shadow on the show's finale. If he's charged and immediately sent to prison, the makers of Bigg Boss will have to look for an alternative for the final days and more importantly for the finale.

Salman endorses around 10 national brands where he charges Rs 5 Crore a day for a shoot. If convicted, the financial loss for the actor will be huge. While nothing can be said about his future associations with the brand, the case will surely affect his image and brands may not want to continue with him. Currently, Salman is the brand ambassador of Suzuki, Yatra, Revital, Hul's wheel and Dixcy Scot.

