Salman Khan Arms Act Case: The Chronology Of Events

Following is the chronology of events in the arms act case in which Salman Khan is accused.

Oct 15, 1998: Forest department registers case against Salman under arms act mentioning that he used arms with expired license for alleged poaching on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998.

Dec 18, 2014: Court rejected Salman’s application seeking permission to summon the then DCP and DM of Mumbai as witnesses in the arms case.

Feb 25, 2015: Court deferred the judgment saying four pending applications from the prosecution have come to light.

March 3, 2015: Jodhpur court permitted new witnesses, documents and evidence as the prosecution representing the state had brought up a nine-year-old plea to produce new evidence and witnesses in the case.

April 23, 2015: Chief judicial magistrate accepted an application moved by Khan’s counsel seeking exemption from his appearance in the court on the ground of ill health.

April 29, 2015: Salman appeared in jodhpur court to record his statement in an arms act case.

July 25, 2016: Rajasthan HC acquitted Salman Khan in two cases of deer poaching saying the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the actor.

Oct 27, 2015: Rajasthan HC allowed Salman’s petition seeking documents pertaining to the prosecution sanction against him under the arms act.

Oct 2016: Special Leave Petition filed by Rajasthan government against Salman’s acquittal.

Nov 11, 2016: Salman gets SC notice on Rajasthan's appeal over the acquittal in Chinkara poaching case.

Dec 9, 2016: Final argument in the case begins.