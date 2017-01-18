Salman Khan Arms Act Case: What Defence, Prosecution Said So Far

A Jodhpur court will today pronounce its judgement in an arms act case involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan. While there is still some time for Chief judicial magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit to give his verdict, we get you a quick lowdown on what defence and prosecution had to say.

Defence: No arms were found when the actor’s hotel room was raided.

Prosecution: The actor sent away the weapons to Mumbai after the poaching incidents came to light.

Prosecution: Police officer Satyamani Tiwari had searched his hotel room and found the revolver in the room.

Defence: Khan was in possession of just airguns which could not be used for hunting an animal

Tiwari was a planted witness in the case with a view to implicate the actor.

Prosecution: Licenses of the weapons used by Salman Khan had expired and thereby its use was illegal.

Defence: Had applied for a renewal of licence for the weapons soon after it expired and hence was not using them illegally.

Prosecution: Since the licence of the arms were renewed a few days after expiry, they could not be treated as arms with expired licence.

Defence: Once licence of an arm expires, it is treated as expired for the period.

In case of acquittal, will Salman Khan get bail?



-Section 2(A) of CRPC defines bailable offences as the offence that has been shown in the first schedule as bailable or which is made bailable by any other law for the time being in force.

-An offence in order to be bailable would have to be an offence which is punishable with imprisonment for less than three years or with fine only.

Section 27 in Arms Act

29 (27). Punishment for using arms, etc.—

(1) Whoever uses any arms or ammunition in contravention of section 5 shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine.