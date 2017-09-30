Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 House: Inside Photos Go Viral on Social Media

#BREAKING !!!! First look 👀 #BiggBoss11 @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

This year, the madness surrounding the reality show Bigg Boss has gone to the next level and when there is just only one day left in its premiere, BB lovers are trying their best to collect each and every information related to their favourite TV series.To keep this excitement alive in the audience, the official channel partner of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Colors, and its CEO, Raj Nayak, shared the first look of the house on social media.“#BREAKING !!!! First look 👀 #BiggBoss11 @beingsalmankhan,” the channel captioned the picture, featuring the front view of the house, which appeared to have been developed with lots of wood.The house looks extremely vibrant and colourful in the picture, which also gives us the glimpse of the living area.However, the twist in the story is that a Twitter handle, The Khabri, had also released a few photographs of the house last night. The pictures revealed that this time the house is going to be too funky and there would also be a huge pristine white Jacuzzi in the luxury palace.Have a look:Like last year, this season also Bigg Boss house will see a mix of celebrities and commoners. The makers have also decided to bring in Gaurav Gera as a gossipmonger, who will give the audience all the juicy updates from the house. Though the show has not yet revealed the final list of the contestants, we can confirm that TV actress Shilpa Shinde and Spiltsvilla fame Priyank Sharma will be a part of this year's Bigg Boss house.