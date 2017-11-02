Salman Khan Developed Health Issue While Shooting Tiger Zinda Hai
Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Challenging weather conditions in Austria during the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai led to a health issue for actor Salman Khan, says director Ali Abbas Zafar.
Talking about shooting for the film in the locales of Austria, Zafar said in a statement: "What we see onscreen might look a lot easier than it actually is. Sometimes, sequences like the ones shot in Austria can be difficult to achieve.
"For a significant chapter in Tiger Zinda Hai, we had to film in a place that had a certain amount of aloofness and isolation. We found that spot in the mountains of Austria, a place where time seemed to stand still and frozen.
"Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally, a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence."
The team shot a song there.
"We had expertise on our side since we worked with an international crew that has worked on the latest James Bond film Spectre. In the end, as a team, we are fairly satisfied that we managed to film here successfully," he added.
Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. It is slated to release on December 22 and has been shot across five countries.
