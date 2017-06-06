Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan on Monday refuted rumours that he is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project, but he is open to the idea of working with the filmmaker again.

Asked about if he is doing a film with Bhansali, Salman told media here: "It's a rumour... Don't panic. However, after this, if he (SLB) gets any idea, I am open."

The actor has collaborated with Bhansali in the past in successful films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Currently, Salman is busy promoting his Eid release Tubelight.