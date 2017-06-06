GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Dismisses Reports of Doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next As Rumours

IANS

Updated: June 6, 2017, 7:32 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Salman Khan Dismisses Reports of Doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next As Rumours
(Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan on Monday refuted rumours that he is in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next project, but he is open to the idea of working with the filmmaker again.

Asked about if he is doing a film with Bhansali, Salman told media here: "It's a rumour... Don't panic. However, after this, if he (SLB) gets any idea, I am open."

The actor has collaborated with Bhansali in the past in successful films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Currently, Salman is busy promoting his Eid release Tubelight.

First Published: June 6, 2017, 7:10 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.