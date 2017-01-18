»
1-min read

Salman Khan Gets Acquitted: Tweets a 'Thank You' to Fans

News18.com

First published: January 18, 2017, 12:54 PM IST | Updated: 10 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Salman Khan Gets Acquitted: Tweets a 'Thank You' to Fans
Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for praying for him.

Fans of Salman Khan collectively breathed a sigh of relief as the actor was acquitted in the arms act case by the Jodhpur Court on Tuesday. The actor was present inside the court along with his sister Alvira when the court announced its verdict.

Minutes later, Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for praying for him.

Many of his fans arrived early morning outside Galaxy Apartments in anticipation of the verdict. Crores are riding on the actor as he has two big releases lined up in 2017- Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor is also the host of reality TV show Bigg Boss which has its finale scheduled for 28th January.

Also read: Salman Khan Arms Act Case: Bollywood Reacts to Actor's Acquittal

Also read: Salman Khan Arms Act Case: If Convicted, Business Will Get Affected

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.