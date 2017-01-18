Salman Khan Gets Acquitted: Tweets a 'Thank You' to Fans

Fans of Salman Khan collectively breathed a sigh of relief as the actor was acquitted in the arms act case by the Jodhpur Court on Tuesday. The actor was present inside the court along with his sister Alvira when the court announced its verdict.

Minutes later, Salman Khan took to Twitter to thank his well-wishers for praying for him.

Thank you for all the support and good wishes — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 18, 2017

Many of his fans arrived early morning outside Galaxy Apartments in anticipation of the verdict. Crores are riding on the actor as he has two big releases lined up in 2017- Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor is also the host of reality TV show Bigg Boss which has its finale scheduled for 28th January.

