Salman Khan Introduces Race 3 Cast in This Picture; Check Out Who All Have Joined the Superstar
The third installment in the popular action film franchise, the film is being directed by choreographer turned director Remo D’souza.
Image: Yogen Shah
After sending fans into a frenzy with his high octane action avatar in Tiger Zinda Hai trailer, Salman Khan is all set to start working on his next Race 3. The third installment in the popular action film franchise, the film is being directed by choreographer turned director Remo D’souza. Apart from Salman, the movie also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem.
However, in a tweet on Friday morning, Salman confirmed that his Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah has also come on board the film. The actor shared a group photograph in which the entire cast was all smiles.
If reports are to be believed, Daisy has been tapped as one of the lead actresses in the film.
Meanwhile, Saqib also expressed his excitement on Twitter and shared, “And the race begins... haha not nervous at all #cantthinkofanyhashtags #RahulJhangiani #AnishaJain, (sic).”
Baki sab toh Theek Hai but look at how hot, cool, sweet, charming & sexy is rameshji looking in this Race 3 ke team pic mein . pic.twitter.com/mpkYOUaxOK— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2017
And the race begins.. haha not nervous at all hahahaha #cantthinkofanyhashtags#RahulJhangiani #AnishaJain pic.twitter.com/MmJLJOrNMN— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) November 9, 2017
Ready for RACE like.. #newvibe #letsseewhowinsthisrace #letsdothis pic.twitter.com/G1KfRlAb34— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) October 25, 2017
