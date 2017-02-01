Salman Khan, Jackie Chan Give Message of Brotherhood While Promoting Kung Fu Yoga
Image: Twitter/Salman Khan
Jackie Chan is in India to promote Sino-Indian production Kund Fu Yoga. Recently, the Hollywood actor met Salman Khan along with his co-star Sonu Sood and apart from clicking adorable photo holding little Panda toys, the actors also gave a message of brotherhood.
Salman again shared a video of himself along with Chan and Sonu Sood saying, "Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai."
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 1, 2017
The actor has already confessed his fandom for Jackie Chan and is doing everything to spend as much time with his 'hero' as possible. Interestingly, Salman is also starring in another Sino-Indian collaboration, Tubelight, which stars Chineses actress Zhu Zhu.
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 23, 2017
Keeping aside the political differences, it is nice to see film-celebrities coming together and collaborating to entertain the audience in both the nations.
Recommended For You
- Ace Designers, Gender Benders: What To Expect From LFW 2017
- Honda Recalls 41,580 Units of City, Civic, Accord and Jazz Models in India
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- Shah Rukh Visits Golden Temple With Abram, Says It Is Peaceful
- Simon Mignolet Steals Show With Penalty Save as Liverpool Hold Chelsea 1-1