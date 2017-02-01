Jackie Chan is in India to promote Sino-Indian production Kund Fu Yoga. Recently, the Hollywood actor met Salman Khan along with his co-star Sonu Sood and apart from clicking adorable photo holding little Panda toys, the actors also gave a message of brotherhood.

Salman again shared a video of himself along with Chan and Sonu Sood saying, "Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai."

The actor has already confessed his fandom for Jackie Chan and is doing everything to spend as much time with his 'hero' as possible. Interestingly, Salman is also starring in another Sino-Indian collaboration, Tubelight, which stars Chineses actress Zhu Zhu.

Keeping aside the political differences, it is nice to see film-celebrities coming together and collaborating to entertain the audience in both the nations.