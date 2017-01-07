Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai Likely To Be Shot In Morocco

Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zaffar is busy scouting locations in Morocco for the shoot of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

"Friday Azaan in Marrakesh, Morocco. Kick start 'Tiger Zinda Hai' location scout. Countdown begins," Zaffar wrote on his Twitter page.

Friday Azaan in Marrakesh #Morocco Kick start @TigerZindaHai Location scout. Countdown begins. pic.twitter.com/qRGa9xBr53 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 6, 2017

Salman and Katrina will again be seen together in the sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation.

Freezing early https://t.co/Dt0XpAqY4y tiger and locations in B/W. pic.twitter.com/aFk2gtKtT3 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 7, 2017

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.