»
1-min read

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai Likely To Be Shot In Morocco

IANS

First published: January 7, 2017, 2:53 PM IST | Updated: 13 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai Likely To Be Shot In Morocco
Image: Youtube/ A still from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zaffar is busy scouting locations in Morocco for the shoot of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

"Friday Azaan in Marrakesh, Morocco. Kick start 'Tiger Zinda Hai' location scout. Countdown begins," Zaffar wrote on his Twitter page.

Salman and Katrina will again be seen together in the sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.