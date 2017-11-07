It is undoubtedly an important day for Salman Khan’s fans. For the makers today released the much-awaited trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai starring Bhai, and Katrina Kaif.As expected, the trailer has left many in awe with its stunning visuals, incredible screenplay and of course jaw-dropping fight scenes. To add to the impact is a real dreadful story of Indian nurses taken hostage by ISIS in 2014.Yes, the film which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar has been inspired by true events that happened in 2014 wherein 46 Indian nurses were taken hostage by ISIS in Iraq who were rescued from them after Indian Government intervened. And in Tiger Zinda Hai, it is Salman Khan who is given the responsibility along with Katrina Kaif to rescue a group of 22 nurses.Interestingly, 2017 also saw the release of editor-turned-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan’s debut directorial Take Off in March. The Malayalam film was also inspired by the real-life rescue operation of Indian nurses who were stranded in Tikrit, Iraq, during its civil war in 2014. The movie revolves around the life of its female protagonist Sameera (Parvathy) who travels to Iraq with her husband for work. But things turn ugly when IS militants take control of their hospital.While the Malayalam film Take Off was a survival thriller, Tiger Zinda Hai is listed as a spy thriller with trailer showing Salman as an incredible RAW agent who can shoot, sprint, smash bones with utmost ease. He’s way wittier than the baddies he is pitted against, an aspect well explained in the trailer.In the Malayalam film, which seems closer to the real sequence of events, there are no big heroisms, with the 19 stranded nurses relying on the wit and prayer of Sameera and the unofffical interventions of different governments to emerge from ISIS-held territory.