Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Wrap Up Tiger Zinda Hai Shooting

Shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is complete.

PTI

Updated:September 24, 2017, 8:58 AM IST
Image: Twitter/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

The stars completed an elaborate schedule for the sequel to the 2014 movie in Abu Dhabi.

The spy drama, which has elaborate action sequences, was filmed in the Emirates for 60 days.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar was supported by action coordinator Tom Struthers of Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises fame.

Zafar described the experience of shooting the film as "gruelling, challenging and a whole lot of fun". "We've shot across pristine, relatively unseen locations in Austria, Morocco and shot on a huge lot in Abu Dhabi along with other spots.

"Right from the infrastructure, to the support that the local military has given us, shooting here was smooth and a great collaborative experience. Tiger and Zoya's second outing is going to be larger than life, and the shoot lives up to that," he said.

With the principle shoot wrapped, only a song remains to be filmed for the movie. Tiger Zinda Hai is set to hit the screens on December 22.
