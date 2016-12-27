Salman Khan Launches His Mobile App on 51st Birthday
A file photo of Salman Khan.
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on his 51st birthday on Tuesday launched a mobile application titled 'Being In Touch', through which his fans will be updated about his personal and professional life.
Salman shared an 18-second video on Twitter.
#BeingInTouchApp is Live on the Google Play Store ! Go Download . https://t.co/bfKZmySig5 pic.twitter.com/NP7uYeiqAZ
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2016
He says: "Swagat mat karo aap humara... Hum aapka swagat karte hain. Swagat hai aapka... Welcome to Being In Touch. Go download now. It's live. (Don't welcome us. We welcome you. Welcome to Being In Touch. Go download now it's live.)"
The 51-year-old actor captioned the video clip: "Being In Touch app is Live on the Google Play Store! Go download."
The App gives fans access to all things about Salman - from all his social media pages to never-seen-before photographs, to videos of the star directly speaking to his fans and sharing interesting bits of his life with them.
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- League of its ownDangal Becomes Second Highest Grossing Film of 2016
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'