We all face the pangs of discomfort about an approaching Monday on weekend. While it is believed an inspirational quote is what one needs to hit the ground running, we think adorable photos is what you’d need to drive away Monday blues. And the moment we spotted these adorable photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha and Arpita Khan’s son Ahil, we knew this was needed to start the week right.Misha was recently spotted with her grandmother at a shopping mall.And as expected, she was visibly happy to look at the best shades.While we love the way she looks at all the glasses, what’s also difficult to ignore is what’s written on her tee. “You make me happy,” it reads. Also, a thought we would want to survive a monstrous Monday.Since the festival season has kicked off even the celebrities are doing just about everything to relish it.Among the many Bollywood stars who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi was Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. If rumours are anything to go by, the Ganpati celebrations have been shifted to Arpita's house from brother Salman’s house in Galaxy Apartments this year.That’s why the festivities saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, her mother Madhu, Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan, and Amrita Arora and many more. But it was Ahil who stole the show.