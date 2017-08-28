GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan's Nephew Ahil, Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha Will Drive Your Monday Blues Away; See Photos

The moment we spotted these adorable photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha and Arpita Khan’s son Ahil, we knew that’s important to start the week right.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2017, 1:39 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
We all face the pangs of discomfort about an approaching Monday on weekend. While it is believed an inspirational quote is what one needs to hit the ground running, we think adorable photos is what you’d need to drive away Monday blues. And the moment we spotted these adorable photos of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha and Arpita Khan’s son Ahil, we knew this was needed to start the week right.

Misha was recently spotted with her grandmother at a shopping mall.

MISHA3

And as expected, she was visibly happy to look at the best shades.

MISHA1

While we love the way she looks at all the glasses, what’s also difficult to ignore is what’s written on her tee. “You make me happy,” it reads. Also, a thought we would want to survive a monstrous Monday.

MISHA2

Since the festival season has kicked off even the celebrities are doing just about everything to relish it.

AHIL1

Among the many Bollywood stars who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi was Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. If rumours are anything to go by, the Ganpati celebrations have been shifted to Arpita's house from brother Salman’s house in Galaxy Apartments this year.

AHIL3

AHIL4


That’s why the festivities saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, her mother Madhu, Malaika and her son Arhaan Khan, and Amrita Arora and many more. But it was Ahil who stole the show.

AHIL2
