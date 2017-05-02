Salman Khan's New Still From Tubelight Will Instantly Make Your Day

By now, Salman Khan’s fans across the world know what the first poster of the star’s much-awaited Tubelight looks like.

Kya tumhe yakeen hai ? Agar tumhe yakeen hai then 'Back his Back' . pic.twitter.com/XxQCrOFu6U — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 19, 2017

And yes, they have been made familiar with the second poster of the forthcoming historical drama, along with several photos that have been taken from the sets.

But what’s interesting to see is how the actor can’t contain his excitement and elation in the absolutely incredible new still (shared above) from the film.

Peace, Respect, Love and Light in your life from the Tubelight team . pic.twitter.com/BXjkn0Xc9m — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 20, 2017

While the second poster featured the star saluting while sporting an innocent and a compliant look, as shoes hang from his shoulders, the third poster had the curious looking Khan waving.

Kahin jaa nahi raha hoon, aap ke paas aa raha hoon. Bus 5 din mein! #5DaysForTubelightTeaser pic.twitter.com/5n3d91JUEk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2017

After blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight is Salman and Kabir's third project together.

All set to release on Eid, Tubelight also features Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.

The film also has a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has bagged the overseas distribution rights -- excluding Middle East and North Africa -- for Tubelight.

This is Salman Khan Films' first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory.