Salman Khan's New Still From Tubelight Will Instantly Make Your Day

News18.com

Updated: May 2, 2017, 2:24 PM IST
By now, Salman Khan’s fans across the world know what the first poster of the star’s much-awaited Tubelight looks like.

And yes, they have been made familiar with the second poster of the forthcoming historical drama, along with several photos that have been taken from the sets.

But what’s interesting to see is how the actor can’t contain his excitement and elation in the absolutely incredible new still (shared above) from the film.

While the second poster featured the star saluting while sporting an innocent and a compliant look, as shoes hang from his shoulders, the third poster had the curious looking Khan waving.

After blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger, Tubelight is Salman and Kabir's third project together.

All set to release on Eid, Tubelight also features Salman's younger brother Sohail Khan and Chinese star Zhu Zhu.

The film also has a special appearance by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has bagged the overseas distribution rights -- excluding Middle East and North Africa -- for Tubelight.

This is Salman Khan Films' first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory.

First Published: May 2, 2017, 2:12 PM IST
