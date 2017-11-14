Salman Khan on Padmavati Row: Let CBFC Decide the Fate of the Film

After Karan Johar and IFTDA, actor Salman Khan has extended his support to the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, saying that the director will never show anyone in a bad light.The actor added that one should let the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) take a decision."I want to say that you have Censor Board, they will take a decision. Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) makes very beautiful and excellent films," Salman said during an interview with CNN-News18Salman, who has worked with Bhansali in Khamoshi, Hum Dil Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, feels that no decision should be made without watching the film."Heroines look very nice and beautiful. His films never have any vulgarity. Looking at his previous track record, one should know that he will never portray any character in bad light," he added.The Indian Films and TV Directors Association (IFTDA), along with four other bodies, on Monday expressed support for Bhansali with #WeSupportPadmavati campaign and sought protection of freedom of expression of artistes.Bhansali's magnum opus which is slated to release on December 1, is embroiled in a controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, claim that the film distorts history and portrays Rajput queen Padmavati in a questionable light. Bhansali has repeatedly rebuffed the rumours about an alleged dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji and even released a video saying that the film honours the valour of Rajputs and the queen.In an exclusive interview given to the channel, the actor opened about the success of his organisation Being Human and how his parents are his biggest inspiration and the challenges he faced while opening the trust. The actor went on to say that his own success is all because of the love he's received from the industry. "I don't have a fine craft and neither can I attribute the success to the hard work because there are people who are more hardworking, better looking than me, who couldn't achieve what I have achieved.""All the credit goes to the destiny and luck. And I feel this success is fluid and can vanish at any given moment," he added.Salman also talked about his journey as an actor and the road ahead for him.