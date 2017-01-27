Salman Khan, who appeared before a court in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur to record his statement on the killing of blackbuck while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain 19 years ago, has denied the poaching charge. While recording his statement, the actor told the court, “I’m not guilty.”

After been acquitted from Arms Act charges last week, the actor appeared before the court on Friday along with his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one local resident Dushyant Singh.

During the shooting of the Sooraj Barjatya 1998 film Hum Saath Saath Hain, Khan allegedly went on a hunting trip with fellow co-stars and they were accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, Rajasthan.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman Khan and the other actors and a local named Dushyant Singh.