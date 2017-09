Salman Khan Recreates Judwaa Magic With Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan just recreated superhit Tan Tanna Tan with Judwaa 2 star Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo is currently touring together in the UK for Da-bang Tour and this chilled out video with Salman singing and performing Tan Tanna Tan like a Boss is something you just cannot miss today. The Kick co-stars not just aced their steps but Salman took Jacqueline by surprise at the end.Jacqueline took to her Instagram to share the fun video and wrote. ""Credit: @ Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandes and Taapsee Pannu are stepping in the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in Judwaa 2 while Varun Dhawan replicates Salman Khan’s character, Raja and Prem.The movie Judwaa 2 has a few new numbers however the producers haven’t hesitated to create a throwback with the original superhits like Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tanna Tan… watch the one from upcoming Judwaa – 2 and we bet you can’t help but remember Karisma Kapoor’s dance moves:Credit: @ Varun Dhawan The movie is slated for release on September 29th and the newbies reprising the roles of Salman, Karisma and Rambha are going to be a treat to watch. The movie is directed by David Dhawan who created magic with Salman Khan and Govinda back in the 90s.