Salman Khan Resolves Vikas Gupta-Shilpa Shinde’s Differences in Bigg Boss 11

This weekend, mega star Salman Khan decided to put the Vikas-Shilpa episode to rest. But before that, Salman came up with some quirky professions that the housemates can opt for once out of the house! Keeping with everyone’s personalities, Salman carefully handpicked these alternatives for the beloved contestants. He thinks Shilpa can be a great door-to-door salesman, while Vikas ‘The Mastermind’ can be a stock-broker. Arshi, on the other hand can endorse nightgowns and audience favorite Sapna can be a recovery agent!Getting down to business, Salman Khan took it upon himself to sort the differences between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde. He asked all contestants to point out to the ‘Villain’ of the house. In a unanimous vote, Vikas has now gone from being ‘The Mastermind’ to ‘The Villain’ and was called to the katghara for questioning.He started interrogating Vikas about his behavior in the recent past and demanded some tough answers. While he commended the tolerance of Vikas, Salman also advised him to stay strong and find ways to cope with things in the house. He goes on to clarify that Shilpa is only playing the game and that Vikas should not feel helpless and must try to sort their differences. In a moment of helplessness, Vikas broke down in the katghara and admited that is was wrong of him to try and escape from the house.In final moments, Salman gave some life-lessons to Vikas and wished him good luck for his journey ahead in the Bigg Boss House.