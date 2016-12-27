Salman Khan has had quite an eventful 2016! He received both critical and commercial success for his film Sultan, left behind Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others in the Forbes list of the 100 highest earning celebrities and even rekindled old ties with both Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Image: Yogen Shah

He took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture from his birthday celebrations. He can be seen cutting his cake with nephew Ahil and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:40am PST

The actor, who doesn't like to take breaks from work, is currently busy celebrating his 51st birthday at his Panvel Farmhouse with his near and dear ones.

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Like every year, he decided to ring in his special day with his family members and close friends. Sohail, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita, Bina Kak, Sangita Bijlani, Daisy Shah were spotted at the location.

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Image: Yogen Shah

Here are some other pictures from last night's birthday bash.

Happy Birthday my heart #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #happybirthdaysalmankhan @beingsalmankhan A photo posted by NDNSP (Salman Khan) 😘😘😍😍 (@salmanyakturk) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

#bringing in budday alltogether @shahdaisy @sangitabijlani9 A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:46am PST

#happy birthday my darling my bhai my son .loads of love on your birthday .stay blessed always A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:48pm PST