Salman Khan Rings In His 51st Birthday With Nephew Ahil At His Panvel Farmhouse
Salman Khan has had quite an eventful 2016! He received both critical and commercial success for his film Sultan, left behind Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others in the Forbes list of the 100 highest earning celebrities and even rekindled old ties with both Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.
He took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture from his birthday celebrations. He can be seen cutting his cake with nephew Ahil and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
The actor, who doesn't like to take breaks from work, is currently busy celebrating his 51st birthday at his Panvel Farmhouse with his near and dear ones.
Like every year, he decided to ring in his special day with his family members and close friends. Sohail, Arbaaz, Alvira, Arpita, Bina Kak, Sangita Bijlani, Daisy Shah were spotted at the location.
Here are some other pictures from last night's birthday bash.
