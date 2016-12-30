Salman, SRK, Akshay: In 2016, Superstars Chose Content Over Formula Films

2016 will go down as the year when external factors played major role in deciding a film's fate. From censorship to demonetization to piracy, the fate of a film was largely dependent on the way of its consumption. Another remarkable thing about this year was how the A-listers like Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir rebuked formula films for content based cinema.

From Salman to Shahrukh to even Akshay Kumar, the biggies of Bollywood took up challenging roles rather than stick to the comfort of their masala films. While there was no dearth of entertainment in their so-called 'character roles', the fact that they tried something new is enough to confirm that tides and time in Bollywood are changing.

The year started with Raja Krishna Menon’s well-made film based on Kuwait evacuation, Airlift featuring Akshay Kumar in the central role. Shedding his image of a nonsensical entertainer, Akshay Kumar donned the image of a businessmen turned patriot who put others ahead of himself and his family and ensured safe return of more than a lakh Indians from a turbulent Kuwait when it was invaded by Iraq.

The serious avatar of Khiladi Kumar was well received as it showcased his talent as an actor and not just an entertainer. Next, he showed his acting prowess in Rustom. Based on the real life Nanavati scandal of 1950s, Akshay Kumar was probably the only silver lining in an otherwise average film. Dressed as a naval officer, one could easily sense the sincerity with which Akshay essayed the role. The audience showered him with love as both the films earned tremendously well at the box office, while establishing Akshay as a character actor this year.

Interestingly, Akshay will next be seen in another 'actor-first' role in Jolly LLB 2. Well, looks like someone has got a good taste of content based cinema.

Next, after delivering films like Happy New Year and Dilwale, SRK returned to the game with Fan. With an interesting plotline, dual role and lot of prosthetics, Fan marked the return of actor SRK who was earlier lost in the formula films.

While, Fan can't actually be called a content driven film (all thanks to its second half') it was undoubtedly very different from the regular movies SRK has lately been a part of. He won hearts as Gaurav, an obsessed fan who can go to any limit to prove his love for superstar Aryan Khanna. With a grey streak in both the characters, SRK nailed his part and proved he still has the power to mesmerize you with his intense acting and charm you with his dialogues.

In November, Shah Rukh didn't shy away from a supporting role in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. While the film belonged to Alia Bhatt, SRK gave her the entire platform to shine as a star and delivered a matured performance as the cool therapist Jahagir Khan. The restrained acting just added on his omnipresent charm and reminded us that SRK is still a director's actor. One of the best supporting performance of 2016, Dear Zindagi proved that now the A-listers of Bollywood are ready to opt for character roles over unrealistic, larger than life lead roles.

Salman Khan followed the same path in Sultan. After delivering an innocent performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he actually lived the role of a wrestler in Sultan. Self admittedly, Salman told the media that this is the first time he has taken any character this seriously and trained so hard to fit the role. From making 8 packs to gaining kilos to get a paunch, Salman nailed the look of the wrestler in the film. His acting and Haryanvi accent just showed how seriously the actor has tried to shed his image as a formula actor and become a character in Sultan.

While Aamir Khan has always been a character actor, it's good to see the other two Khans joining the club to produce and be part of good cinema. It's high time we come out of nonsensical regressive attitude being sold in the name of entertainment and with Salman, SRK and Akshay trying to break the myth of formula films with better stories, the cause now has the official stamp of Bollywood.

Times in Bollywood are changing and now, even the biggies are a part of it. We hope the streak continues in the future because the only good thing about 2016 deserves to be carry forward.