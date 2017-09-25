Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone And Other Stars Who Shocked Us With Their Brutally Honest Confessions
These confessions aren’t just shocking, but also include joyful revelations and devastating secrets.
These confessions aren’t just shocking, but also include joyful revelations and devastating secrets.
Most of us have often compared our lives with the actors we love watching on the big screen. Most of us have also felt just how lucky they are. At times, also wished for the limelight and the lifestyle they enjoy. But has anyone ever wondered how their life is almost like ours? Like any commoner, they have also had their share of struggles which they won’t want to talk about.
However, there have been a few actors who’ve shown no qualms in making shocking confessions and let fans get an insight into their lives.
These confessions aren’t just shocking, but also include joyful revelations and devastating secrets. Read on.
Anurag Kashyap
In an interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about his role in My Name is Abhimanyu. He said that it was very difficult for him to abuse a child as he knows what trauma one has to go through after being abused.
Image: Reuters
Govinda
In an interview on a popular show, actor Govinda revealed something that might leave you open-mouthed. Yes, he has been one of the naughtiest actors in the Bollywood industry. But there is more to the story.
Image: Reuters
Hrithik Roshan
In an interview with Quint, Hrithik Roshan revealed something that many of us are not aware of. But at the same time what he unfolds, inspires us to rise above all the problems.
Image: Reuters
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. In an interview, she revealed something that everybody doesn't have guts for and also she says that it is not a one-day headline but something she lived with for a long time.
Image: Reuters
Ranbir Kapoor
Recently in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor Talked about his relationship with her Ex-Girlfriend Deepika Padukone in which he revealed what he disliked about her.
Image: Reuters
Salman Khan
Salman Khan, after the release of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, appeared on Comedy Nights With Kapil for his movie's promotion where he made a controversial comment about ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.
Image: Reuters
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is known for being the coolest father in the Bollywood industry. But he revealed many things about his relationship with his elder son Aryan Khan in an interview.
Image: Reuters
Sidharth Malhotra
During the promotions of Student Of The Year, Siddharth Malhotra revealed his most awkward moment while shooting for the movie. He also revealed the actress he would love to kiss on-screen.
Image: Reuters
Sonam Kapoor
In an interview, Sonam Kapoor revealed something about her that actresses hate to talk about. Though her confession was a shocking one, her transformation still inspires many of us.
Image: Reuters
Sunny Leone
In an interview, after the release of the movie Ragini MMS 2, Sunny Leone shared a shocking truth about her that many of us didn't have the slightest idea about.
Image: Yogen Shah
However, there have been a few actors who’ve shown no qualms in making shocking confessions and let fans get an insight into their lives.
These confessions aren’t just shocking, but also include joyful revelations and devastating secrets. Read on.
Anurag Kashyap
In an interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke about his role in My Name is Abhimanyu. He said that it was very difficult for him to abuse a child as he knows what trauma one has to go through after being abused.
Image: Reuters
Govinda
In an interview on a popular show, actor Govinda revealed something that might leave you open-mouthed. Yes, he has been one of the naughtiest actors in the Bollywood industry. But there is more to the story.
Image: Reuters
Hrithik Roshan
In an interview with Quint, Hrithik Roshan revealed something that many of us are not aware of. But at the same time what he unfolds, inspires us to rise above all the problems.
Image: Reuters
Kalki Koechlin
Kalki Koechlin is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. In an interview, she revealed something that everybody doesn't have guts for and also she says that it is not a one-day headline but something she lived with for a long time.
Image: Reuters
Ranbir Kapoor
Recently in an interview, Ranbir Kapoor Talked about his relationship with her Ex-Girlfriend Deepika Padukone in which he revealed what he disliked about her.
Image: Reuters
Salman Khan
Salman Khan, after the release of Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, appeared on Comedy Nights With Kapil for his movie's promotion where he made a controversial comment about ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.
Image: Reuters
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is known for being the coolest father in the Bollywood industry. But he revealed many things about his relationship with his elder son Aryan Khan in an interview.
Image: Reuters
Sidharth Malhotra
During the promotions of Student Of The Year, Siddharth Malhotra revealed his most awkward moment while shooting for the movie. He also revealed the actress he would love to kiss on-screen.
Image: Reuters
Sonam Kapoor
In an interview, Sonam Kapoor revealed something about her that actresses hate to talk about. Though her confession was a shocking one, her transformation still inspires many of us.
Image: Reuters
Sunny Leone
In an interview, after the release of the movie Ragini MMS 2, Sunny Leone shared a shocking truth about her that many of us didn't have the slightest idea about.
Image: Yogen Shah
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dean Jones, Brad Hogg Smash Property at a Cafe
- Here's Why Akshay Kumar Does Not Want His Daughter Nitara to Grow Up
- Sara Been Throwing Tantrums On Kedarnath Sets? Producer Clarifies
- Virat Kohli Pulls Up KL Rahul While Interviewing Hardik Pandya
- Tata Nexon Undercuts Maruti Vitara Brezza by Rs 1.5 Lakhs