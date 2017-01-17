First published: January 17, 2017, 8:37 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago

Mumbai: Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's forthcoming film Tubelight.

This was confirmed by Amar Butala, the film's co-producer and Chief Operating Officer at Salman Khan Films.

Butala tweeted: "When u have 2 of india's biggest superstars on set it's MAGIC! Thank u @iamsrk for making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf."

The talk was going around for quite some time and with Butala's tweet has confirmed all.

After Rakesh Roshan's iconic film Karan Arjun, Shah Rukh and Salman appeared together in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama is featuring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, Late Om Puri among others.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is slated to release on July 26.