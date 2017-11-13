Salman Khan Shares First Look of Race 3, Wraps Up Tiger Zinda Hai

.... and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit ... pic.twitter.com/e8QU9Hh0qP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

The first look of Salman Khan from the upcoming action film Race 3 is out. The actor took to Twitter to share his look from the multi-starrer where he will be joined by Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.Dressed in a blue blazer, the photo sees Salman pointing his gun, hiding half his face.The third installment in the popular action film franchise, the film is being directed by choreographer turned director Remo D’souza.Salman also wrapped up the final leg of Tiger Zinda hai shoot and shared a still from the set where he can be seen holding a Bazooka in a war-struck surrounding.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Tiger Zinda hai also stars Katrina Kaif and Girish Karnad, and is set to release on December 22.Looks like, after an experimental Tubelight, Salman has decided to return to the action zone with two back to back ballistic thrillers.