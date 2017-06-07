Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Recreate Dabangg Magic on Nach Baliye 8

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Sonakshi Sinha reminisced their Dabangg days when the former appeared on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 to promote his forthcoming film Tubelight.

Salman shot for the show alongside his brother Sohail Khan on Tuesday.

"There were a lot of things planned for Salman and Sonakshi's reunion. They recreated a scene from ‘Dabangg'. Even Sonakshi danced to the tunes of ‘Munni badnaam hui'. Salman and Sohail were amazed after watching the performances," said a source from the set.