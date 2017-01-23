Salman Khan, SRK Recreate Karan-Arjun Magic on Bigg Boss 10

The audience and fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the reunion of the ultimate ‘Khans’, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan and the excitement is set to unfold tonight on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar. Marked by fireworks, music and blazing balls Salman and Shah Rukh Khan make a grand entry dancing to a mashup of Raees and Sultan songs. As the audience breaks into a thunderous applause, Salman and Shah Rukh tell everyone that they are extremely happy to be back together on Bigg Boss for the second time in a row and are going to make it a memorable experience for everyone. Kick-starting the episode on a fun note, Shah Rukh gets Salman to see some of his candid pictures and asks people to guess what was on his mind when he was being snapped.

Furthermore, Salman throws a googly at Shah Rukh and asks him to give impromptu responses to few random questions. Firstly, Salman asks SRK his favorite vegetable and he says Gobi. He then asks him the name of his favorite villain and Shah Rukh responds by taking Shakaal’s name. He then asks him who cooks food at home to which Shah Rukh replies that Ramu Kaka does it for them. Putting all the answers together, Salman tells Shah Rukh that they have to enact a scene in a true Raees style. Salman as inspector Chulbul Pandey interrogates Raees and puts allegations on him for stealing Shakaal's Gobii. In his defense, Shah Rukh says that he wants to give a call to Ramu Kaka and ask for help. He also says that he was busy watching the show Naagin when the theft of Gobi took place. As the scene comes to an end, Salman and SRK burst into laughter as the audience rejoice the moment.

Up next, Shah Rukh and Salman interact with the housemates through JIO TV and play few quirky games with them. The housemates are overjoyed to see Shah Rukh alongside Salman and give him a warm welcome. Making their interaction an entertaining one, Shah Rukh asks the housemates to emulate his signature pose by spreading their arms while he decides that who deserves to be Ghar Ka Shah Rukh Khan Kaun. By impeccably performing the step, Rohan impresses Shah Rukh and wins the title. Amping up the excitement, Salman and Shah Rukh ask the contestants to translate SRK’s iconic dialogues in their regional language. While Lopa says SRK’s popular dialogue ‘Mere bare mein itna mat socho, dil me aata Hun, samajh me nahi’ in Marathi while Manveer says ‘Hum ek baar jeeta hain aur shaadi bhi ekbBaar he hote hain in’ Haryanvi while leaving everyone in splits.

Taking the entertainment quotient, a notch higher, the sizzling and sensuous Sunny Leone sets the stage on fire as she dances to Laila Main Laila. Salman and Shah Rukh soon join her on stage to enact the classic scene from the movie Deewar. Salman becomes Shashi Kapoor, Shah Rukh enacts Amitabh Bachchan while Sunny emulates Nirupa Roy. Giving it a comical twist, Salman, Shah Rukh and Sunny enact the scene in Bigg Boss’s context wherein their mother Sunny has been selected to be a part of the show while the brothers argue whether to allow her to participate or not. After creating few magical moments on stage and having some unlimited fun, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Leone make an exit.

Before closing the episode, Salman interacts with the recently evicted contestant Monalisa on stage and gives her an emotional farewell by showing a snapshot of her journey that leaves her teary eyed.