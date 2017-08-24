Babumoshai Bandookbaaz And Other Bollywood Films That Leaked Online Before Release Date

It is quite unfortunate that Bollywood films are being leaked online at a rather disturbing frequency, making it an occupational threat for the film industry. While the film's cast and crew work laboriously for years, their diligence goes down the drain as soon as the film is released online either days before or on its official release date.Babumoshai Bandookbaaz - which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui (a contract killer named Babu) as the protagonist - was ordered 48 cuts by the Censor Board even though it was certified 'A' or adult. But it was cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) with 8 'minor and voluntary cuts'. Unfortunately, the film has reportedly been leaked online before its official releases tomorrow. According to a report, multiple illegal websites have arranged free online streaming of the film with a print that is of poor quality. While the leak is expected to affect the box office collection of the film, it isn’t the only victim of online leaks. Here’s a list of films that had to bear the brunt of piracy.Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated project Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was leaked online days before its release. Choreographer Remo D'souza informed the makers about the leak. Fortunately, the film with its thought-provoking subject and flawless execution managed to do well at the box office. Not all movies have been successful in escaping the damage done by piracy.Controversial film Udta Punjab was leaked online two days ahead of its scheduled release in theatres. Even though the film's team managed to remove it online from torrent sites, it could set the cash registers ringing at the box office.Even though the reports stated that the film was leaked online hours before its official release, producers Yash Raj Films didn’t confirm the news. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman’s annual Eid release of 2017 saw a huge opening with trade analysts predicting a huge box office collection.The preview copy of Ketan Mehta’s much talked about film Manjhi - The Mountain Man was leaked online on peer-to-peer file sharing platform. The film was a biopic - based on Dasharath Manjhi, a resident of Gehlaur village in Atri block of Gaya district in Bihar.This film which featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor became available online long before the release after a censored copy was leaked. But Salman's huge fan following and the film’s unique story led to film’s Box Office success.This Malayalam film was reportedly leaked by former Censor Board members. This could not stop this Alphonse Putharen directorial from becoming one of the most successful Malayalam movies ever.This Amitabh Bachchan starrer was leaked just the night before its release which was why not all viewers were made aware of it. This saved the movie from commercial loss and the movie sailed through beautifully.