Salman Khan to Get This Whopping Amount For Hosting Bigg Boss 11?

Host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is one reality show that never fails to surprise and continues to set new TRP records every season. Salman is all prepped to be back on small screen with Bigg Boss Season 11 on October 1. Bigg Boss 11 recent TV commercial shows Salman giving sneak peek into Season 11 which has already created a buzz and have built up the excitement.Bigg Boss 11 thrives on Salman's presence and it’s no wonder that his paycheck has become hefty with every season of the show.With Season 11, it is going to be Salman’s eighth stint in a row with Bigg Boss as a host. And as per reports doing rounds, Salman is believed to have been paid a whopping ₹11 crores per episode. Well now that’s a record in itself!Salman hosted Bigg Boss for the first time in the year 2010 with season 4.The next year - 2011 saw Sanjay Dutt as the main host for Bigg Boss – 5 while Salman hosted a few eviction episodes besides the opening show and finale.However, Salman made a full fledged comeback the following year in 2012 as Bigg Boss 6 host and there has been no looking back ever since. The actor has been hosting the reality show for the last 7 seasons and this year, Mouni Roy is touted to co-host for Bigg Boss 11.And as far as Salman’s compensation goes, as per earlier speculations, Salman charged somewhere around 2.5 crores per episode from Bigg Boss 4 to Bigg Boss 6.Salman doubled his remuneration the following season, taking 5 crores per episode for Bigg Boss 7.For Bigg Boss 8, Salman is estimated to have charged 5.5 crores per episode while for Bigg Boss 9 the Sultan star hiked his fee to 7-8 crores per episode.For Bigg Boss 10, he was paid 8 crores per episode, but with Bigg Boss 11 he is reported to have charged a fat paycheck of 11 crores.