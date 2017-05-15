Salman Khan to Launch The Radio Song from Tubelight In Dubai

Mumbai: Salman Khan will be launching The Radio song which is the first track of his upcoming film Tubelight in Dubai on May 16. The launch event will be a gala affair that would be attended by its cast including Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu.

Director Kabir Khan is putting in all elements to make sure that his latest film Tubelight turns out to be a blockbuster. That is why, he has constructed a huge set in Film City, Mumbai to create the fictional town of Jagatpura as he was unable to find the apt location.

By the looks of the teaser poster, it seems that the song is quite fun and frolic and has got an old world charm attached to it.

The film’s soundtrack has been composed by Pritam and the song has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza.

People have been eagerly waiting for the movie since its teaser was released on YouTube in early May and the fact that there would be a cameo appearance by none other than Shah Rukh Khan in the film has just added to the craze.

The film is set for an Eid 2017 release. We have to wait and watch to see whether the box office collections of his upcoming film would be able to surpass the success of his last film Bajrangi Bhaijaan or not.