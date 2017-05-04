X

Salman Khan to Launch TV Star Mouni Roy in Bollywood?

News18.com

Updated: May 4, 2017, 3:34 PM IST
A still from Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan is revered the most in Bollywood particularly because of the actors that he has launched in the past. Whether it is Sonakshi Sinha, Zarine Khan or Sooraj Pancholi, the actor has helped many get the much-awaited break in the industry.

And if the recent buzz is anything to go by, the 51-year-old actor might also be launching Naagin 2 actor Mouni Roy soon.

According to a report in DNA, Salman has shown interest because he finds a lot of "untapped potential" in the popular TV star.

"Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions," a source has been quoted as telling by the daily.

First Published: May 4, 2017, 3:16 PM IST
