Salman Khan to Pay Tribute to 'Onscreen Mother' Reema Lagoo at IIFA 2017

Mumbai: A special tribute is being planned at the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) event in July for actress Reema Lagoo, who died last month. Salman Khan, who played her onscreen son in several films, will lead the tribute.

Reema passed away on May 18. She had shared screen space with Salman in films like Saajan, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Salman, who will be performing at the event, said here on Thursday: "Reemaji had played my mother in some films, starting with Maine Pyar Kiya. Off-screen, she was like a friend with me. She was a lovely human being. It feels like I've lost my onscreen mother.".

Followed by his comment, IIFA officials confirmed: "We will dedicate certain moments in the performance for Reema Lagooji."

Reema became famous for portraying the "middle-aged, modern, but understanding mother" on both the silver and the small screens to some of the biggest stars in the industry.

Reema was noted for her roles in films like, Vastaav, Rangeela and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

On television, she was seen in prominent roles in Khandaan, Shrimaan Shrimati, Tu Tu, Main Main, Do Aur Do Paanch, and the latest ongoing serial on StarPlus, Mahesh Bhatt's Naamkaran.