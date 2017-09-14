GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Salman Khan to Romance Deepika Padukone, Not Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2?

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been asked to replace Jacqueline for the sequel.

News18.com

September 14, 2017, 2:35 PM IST
Salman Khan to Romance Deepika Padukone, Not Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2?
Salman Khan's Kick 2 has been grabbing everyone’s attention for some time now. Going by the initial reports, the film’s sequel was expected to feature Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez as a couple. But if the recent buzz is to be believed, the makers are thinking of a fresh pairing.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been asked to replace Jacqueline for the sequel.

"Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman," a source told Bollywood Life.

Deepika, who has shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a couple of films, she is yet to be seen with Salman. The report also suggested that Kick 2 would be a lot better than the prequel.

Deepika is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Padmavati which also feature Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.
