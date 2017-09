Salman Khan to Romance Deepika Padukone, Not Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2?

Salman Khan's Kick 2 has been grabbing everyone’s attention for some time now. Going by the initial reports, the film’s sequel was expected to feature Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez as a couple. But if the recent buzz is to be believed, the makers are thinking of a fresh pairing.Reportedly, Deepika Padukone has been asked to replace Jacqueline for the sequel."Deepika Padukone is being considered for Kick 2 with the film going on floors sometime next year. As Jacqueline and Salman are already working together in Race 3, it only makes sense to give audience a fresh pairing. However, the final call is up to Sajid and Salman," a source told Bollywood Life Deepika, who has shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in a couple of films, she is yet to be seen with Salman. The report also suggested that Kick 2 would be a lot better than the prequel.Deepika is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Padmavati which also feature Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.