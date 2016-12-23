Salman Khan Tops Forbes India Celebrity List of 2016; SRK Ranks Second

Salman Khan has replaced Shah Rukh Khan to rank in the top spot in Forbes India’s annual Celebrity 100 list. Shah Rukh Khan has ranked second in the list and Virat Kohli, who has had a dream year, ranked in third.

The list is compiled based on two parameters: estimates of entertainment related earnings and estimates of fame. The period under consideration was 1 October 2015 to 30 September 2016.

The 50-year-old Salman (with fame rank 2) wrested back the top spot from Shah Rukh Khan with the highest revenue for the year under review at an impressive Rs 270.33 crore. Salman’s strong year was led by the commercial success of the Sooraj Barjatya-directed Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in late 2015 and then Sultan in 2016. His estimated total earnings constituted 9.84 percent of the total wealth — Rs 2,745 crore — of all top 100 celebrities for the year.

Ranked second on the list, Shah Rukh Khan (estimated earnings: Rs 221.75 crore; fame rank 3) lost his perch at the top in what was a mixed year for him both in terms of box office success and brands endorsed.

When it comes to the fame ranking, India’s Test cricket captain Virat Kohli was the most popular celebrity. Add to that his Rs 134.44 crore estimated earnings, Kohli jumped to the No. 3 spot overall, from No. 7 last year.

Akshay Kumar (estimated earnings: Rs 203.03 crore; fame rank 11) has also moved up to No. 4 on the list, thanks to the commercial successes of his movies like Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3, besides a growing list of brand endorsements.

There are also 14 newcomers, including a range of personalities such as celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor (at No. 73), who has become a formidable brand in the food world. Twenty one-year-old badminton player PV Sindhu debuts on the list at No. 62, thanks to her earnings and fame after her silver medal at the Rio Olympics. Rapper Badshah also makes an impressive entry (at No. 81), propelled by many popular hits in our period under review.

