Salman Khan Turns 52: Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor Wish the 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood
Here's what the celebrities tweeted:
Salman brought in his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his friends, including "Tiger Zinda Hai" co-star Katrina Kaif. The film has crossed Rs 150 crore since releasing on December 22, bringing some much-needed respite at the Bollywood box office.
He also planned to ensure there was something special for his fans on his special day. So, he decided to offer a discount on select merchandise of Being Human clothing and jewelry.
Aamir Khan: Dearest Salman, have a great day and a wonderful year! Many happy returns of this day! Congratulations on the record breaking collections! Superb! Love.
Sonam Kapoor: Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for.
Ali Abbas Zafar: Happy birthday Salman Khan. Some bonds are just special "aur bhai bhai hota hai".
Vishal Dadlani: Happy Birthday, Salman Khan. Thank you for your faith, for being so chill and for giving us the space to do what we do in both 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Sultan'. You've carried both to amazing heights, and it's been a privilege to have our songs fly along with you."
Bipasha Basu: Happy birthday Salman Khan. Many many congratulations for the super success of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' too. Celebrations galore.
Pulkit Samrat: Happy Birthday Bhai! Love and hugs! Respect forever, Fan forever.
Mika Singh: Yaaro ka yaar, Salman Khan. May you live long bhai. May god bless you with lots of happiness, success and a good health.
Mohanlal: Have the happiest of Happy Birthdays Salman Khan. God Bless.
Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Bhau.
