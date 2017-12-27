GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Turns 52: Actor Celebrates Birthday With Katrina Kaif At Panvel Farmhouse; See Pics

Salman along with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif arrived at his Panvel farmhouse late Tuesday night to ring in his 52nd birthday.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2017, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Turns 52: Actor Celebrates Birthday With Katrina Kaif At Panvel Farmhouse; See Pics
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
The Tiger of Bollywood Salman Khan has turned a year older today and the actor decided to keep the big day low key by spending time with close friends and family members.

Salman along with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif arrived at his Panvel farmhouse late Tuesday night to ring in his 52nd birthday.

The alleged former couple was photographed while arriving at Salman's residence. Twinning in black, Katrina and Salman were all smiles and looked in the celebration mood.

IMG-20171227-WA0003

IMG-20171227-WA0004

IMG-20171227-WA0008

The duo is currently basking in the success of their latest outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

After entering the top five openers of the year 2017, the film managed to cross Rs 150 crore mark on its fourth day of running in theatres. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has impressed the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.




(All Images by Yogen Shah)
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php