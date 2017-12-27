Salman Khan Turns 52: Actor Celebrates Birthday With Katrina Kaif At Panvel Farmhouse; See Pics

The Tiger of Bollywood Salman Khan has turned a year older today and the actor decided to keep the big day low key by spending time with close friends and family members.Salman along with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Katrina Kaif arrived at his Panvel farmhouse late Tuesday night to ring in his 52nd birthday.The alleged former couple was photographed while arriving at Salman's residence. Twinning in black, Katrina and Salman were all smiles and looked in the celebration mood.The duo is currently basking in the success of their latest outing Tiger Zinda Hai.After entering the top five openers of the year 2017, the film managed to cross Rs 150 crore mark on its fourth day of running in theatres. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brings together Salman and Katrina after a gap of 5 years and has impressed the viewers despite opening to a mixed bag of reviews from the critics.(All Images by Yogen Shah)