Salman Khan Turns 52: BFF Shah Rukh Khan Sings This Special Birthday Song For Bhaijaan

Bollywood's two biggest superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been giving us endless friendship goals of late. The two never fail to impress fans with their enviable camaraderie. Every time they come together at an event the media too goes berserk.We don't know whether it is their long-standing enmity or sudden bromance, the equation that these two actors share invariably makes for an interesting read. And as Salman rings in his 52nd birthday today, SRK made sure he conveyed his wishes to his BFF on time."Tum jio hazaaron saal... I wish him all the best. I won't be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan's birthday month long," Shah Rukh was quoted as saying by IANS.The actor was speaking at the announcement of the 63rd Filmfare Awards along with the editor of the Filmfare, Jitesh Pillai.Meanwhile, Salman is currently basking in the success of his recently released Tiger Zinda Hai, which has already collected Rs 151.45 crore in just four days.