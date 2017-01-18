Salman Khan Verdict: Actor's Tryst With Controversies Over The Years

Salman Khan has been controversy's favourite child. The actor may have a huge fan following for his popular cinema and do-gooder image but the actors controversial past refuses to leave him and pending legal cases continue to haunt the actor.

As the nation awaits Jodhpur Court’s verdict in a case of possession and use of illegal arms by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, here’s a look back at all the controversies around the actor that made headlines over the years.

1998

While shooting for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hai in Jodhpur, the actor and few of his co-stars were accused of hunting endangered chinkara and blackbuck deer. The actor was also accused of illegally possessing and using fire arms with expired license during the same case. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are the other actors accused in the case.

2002

Salman Khan’s car ran into a bakery and killed one person and injured three who were sleeping on the pavement outside the bakery. The case ran for 13 years and while the lower court had convicted the actor in the case, the Bombay High Court quashed the verdict and acquitted the actor in the case.

In the same year, Khan was accused to physically hurting his then girlfriend, actress Aishwarya Rai.

2003

Vivek Oberoi, who was then dating Aishwarya, accused Salman Khan of calling him one night 47 times and ill treating Aishwarya Rai. The actor held a press conference the morning after and accused Salman of being a bully. Years later, Vivek Oberoi sought an apology from the actor but the superstar is yet to forgive him.

2008

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan fought at Salman’s then girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s birthday party which led to a five –years long cold war between the two superstars. The actors only buried their differences at Salman’s sister Arpita’s wedding in 2015. They are set to make an appearance together in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight this year.

2010

The actor faced severe criticism when he, while speaking to a Pakistani channel, stated 26/11 Mumbai attacks were hyped because 'elite people' were targeted. The actor has later apologized for the comment.

2014

He was criticised for performing at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's Saifai Mahotsav while as children died in relief camps in Muzaffarnagar due to lack of rehabilitation. The actor was asked to not perform along with other stars but Salman refused to back down.

2016

The actor drew a lot of criticism for his insensitive remark during Sultan promotions. The actor, who played a wrestler in the film, stated, “"When I used to walk out of the ring, after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn't walk straight."