Salman Khan Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Schedule Of Tiger Zinda Hai

Leaving #AbuDhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for #TigerZindaHai, had a wonderful time . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 14, 2017

: Superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up a "great schedule" for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.Salman, 51, on Thursday tweeted that he had a wonderful time shooting in the country."Leaving Abu Dhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for Tiger Zinda Hai, had a wonderful time," the Dabangg star tweeted.The team of Tiger Zinda Hai was shooting in Abu Dhabi for a 65-day schedule from May 4 at multiple locations in the city. A set was being designed by some of those workers who helped to build the Star Wars set in 2013.The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actress Katrina Kaif.This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together.The two have previously worked in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Partner.