GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Salman Khan Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Schedule Of Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan has wrapped up for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2017, 5:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan Wraps Up Abu Dhabi Schedule Of Tiger Zinda Hai
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up a "great schedule" for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.

Salman, 51, on Thursday tweeted that he had a wonderful time shooting in the country.

"Leaving Abu Dhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for Tiger Zinda Hai, had a wonderful time," the Dabangg star tweeted.




The team of Tiger Zinda Hai was shooting in Abu Dhabi for a 65-day schedule from May 4 at multiple locations in the city. A set was being designed by some of those workers who helped to build the Star Wars set in 2013.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actress Katrina Kaif.

This is not the first time Salman and Katrina will be seen together.

The two have previously worked in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Partner.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES