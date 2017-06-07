Bollywood is feeling the heat! Not just the literal weather-kind heat, but also the kind being oozed out from the oven-fresh onscreen couples. In an industry that demands conforming, it's interesting to see filmmakers break free from moulds and bring to celluloid unconventional pairings time and again.

The year 2017 has come with its own list of pairings - some worked, some didn't and some that are yet to weave their magic onscreen. While pairings like Shah Rukh-Mahira, Diljit-Anushka, Ayushmann-Parineeti, Hrithik-Yami, Arjun-Shraddha, Saif-Kangana and Irrfan-Saba have already worked wonders at the box office, others are expected to brighten up the remaining half of 2017.

We get you some of the freshest and most unconventional pairings that you, as a movie buff, should definitely look forward to in the coming months.

Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

One is a National Award winner and the other is a one-time Filmfare-winner but the fact that both are immensely talented in their craft cannot be questioned. Bhumi, who made her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, impressed critics and audience alike with her unconventional Bollywood break. And now that she's uniting with Akshay for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, it'll only be interesting to see what the two of them bring to screen. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is touted to be a love story with a satirical flavour and also makes certain references to PM Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign, as suggested by the title.

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal in Meghna Gulzar's film

If reports are anything to go by, Masaan-famed actor will share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Meghna Gulzar's yet-to-be-titled film. While Alia, just at the age of 23, has become one of the front runners of the film industry, Vicky's class act in Masaan and Zubaan made him the poster boy for many. Based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat, the film is expected to revolve around the life of a Kashmiri woman married to an Army office across the border, who provides Indian intelligence with invaluable information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Zhu Zhu, Salman Khan in Tubelight

Ever since Tubelight was announced, fans have been excited to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the film. Waves of jubilation could be felt among the fans when the trailer of the film was unveiled. But the fact that Salman will be starring opposite a Chinese actor and not one of Bollywood's common leading ladies, further amped up the excitement. Directed by Kabir Khan, the historical war drama is set during the 1962 Sino-Indian war and explores a cross-border love story.

Shruti Hassan, Rajkummar Rao in Behen Hogi Teri

While Rajkummar has proven his mettle as an actor time and again, it seems Shruti Haasan's true potential is yet to be tapped. The film brings them together in what looks like a fun ride and a fresh humourous take on the concept of 'bhai-zone' and the age-old 'mohalle ka pyaar'. Will Ajay K Pannalal add a comedy blockbuster to the actors' canvas?

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati

Deepika is now an international icon and Shahid, Bollywood's most-loved actor, and that the two have united for a project - the expectations are sky high! Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will bring to screen a dramatised account of the 1303 siege of the Chittor fort in Rajasthan wherein Deepika will play Rani Padmavati and Shahid will slip into the role of her husband, Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. While Deepika has previously been a part of Bhansali's two magnum opuses, it'll be a first for Shahid.

Jaqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman

Ever since the two graced Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan couch, fans have been excited to see them sharing screen space in a film. A Gentleman, directed by Raj & DK, will bring the two friends together onscreen. And if on screen, they happen to share the same camaraderie, as they do offscreen, they'll definitely pave their way to being Bollywood's most cherished casting coups.

Tiger Shroff, Niddhi Agerwal in Munna Michael

Director Sabbir Khan has made two bold choices - one to bring to the silver screen an ode to late pop sensation Michael Jackson and two, to cast a newcomer Niddhi opposite Tiger, who is known in the industry for his swift dance moves. Niddhi, who happens to be a beauty pageant winner and a trained ballet dancer, has already got viewers' curiosity piqued with her first look. It'll be interesting to see how the two gel in the upcoming film.

Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta

The rumour mill has been abuzz that the two have been dating and one look at their camaraderie, you'll know why the rumours started in the first place. They share a great comfort around each other and are often caught pulling each other's legs - both on camera and off camera. The silver screen, on Friday, will see Dinesh Vijan's directorial and finally the chemistry of the much-talked about couple will unfold. In fact, the two will play two characters from different eras each.