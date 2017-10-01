Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 House: Inside Photos You Just Cannot Miss

It’s that day of the year when the patience of a few celebrities and common people from the various walks of life will be tested on Indian television's most controversial show, Bigg Boss. Since its inception, the popular reality game show has undergone several changes-- from its concept to theme to decor. With every season, makers have always managed to bring out their most creative side when it comes to designing the premise of BB house. This time also, they have put their best foot forward by giving the responsibility to their regular Omung Kumar, the mind behind all the madness inside the house.Kumar has often depicted the show's theme through designs and colours used at various sections in the house. Remember the seventh season-- Heaven and the Hell, or the ninth season-- Double Trouble? In the former, the house was divided into two halves--- the heaven-like space, where contestants used to get all luxuries, and the hell area, which had a dungeon-style set up with no beds. While in the latter, where contestants had to live in pairs, the house had appeared in pretty much sync with the theme too, with twin chairs and beds.However, in this season, which will see contestants in two groups, Gharvale and Padosi, the interior of the house does not reveal much about the concept of the show but looks extremely artistic and fancy. “It took us 55 days to design the entire set. It sits on 19,400 square feet and there are total 90 cameras inside the house. We have tried to make it a modern day house and that’s why everything is so colourful,” Omung said.Has he kept the Vastu in mind, while designing the house? Omung told News18.com, “Well, Vastu is something we always take care of. This time also, we have kept it in mind as we know it does have its effects in the house. But who knows if we really have done it the way it needs to be done? If you arrange everything against the Vastu it could also have negative effects. So that’s completely open to the audience.”Let’s take a look at the colourful world of the new Bigg Boss house, inspired by the Pop art style.The first thing that the contestants generally get to witness when they step into the territory of the BB house is its lush lawn, where they also have to perform various tasks given by the Bigg Boss. Well, this year though the garden area has been kept a little smaller than the previous seasons, no compromises have been made in its greenery. With colourful cushions and tables, wooden benches, mini pool and gym, the lawn is surely going to be the best site for the contestants to meditate or just simply relax. It also has a smoking area, which is at the extreme corner of the garden.The main entrance gate takes you to the liveliest place of the house-- Living room. This place is all about colours. A multi-coloured button wall in the area makes the room look super funky and gives energetic vibes. But at the same to balance out the eye-popping shades, there are framed black-and-white drawings and sketches on the wall. Interestingly, this time the living area has two extra-long sofas. When we asked about the change, Omung said, "We deliberately decided to use the idea of two sofas so that it would help break the monotony and also in that way the contestants could easily bitch about each other while sitting in the same place."These two places are known for giving the show its most controversial moments time and again. And Omung knows it! He said, "These are the two areas where generally the blame game happens in the house so this time we have used a round dining table instead of a rectangular one because then it will be easy for the contestants to confront each other. A lot of mirror work and pop art have been done on the walls of the area to give it a comic world feel.” Meanwhile, the kitchen has been given a cafe like set-up, with an extensive use of woodwork and colourful crockery.This is that part of the house, which has served audience a lot of drama and entertainment-- from capturing morning dance moves of the contestants to their emotional breakdown. The room this time has eight double beds that mean all the contestants will be staying together and there will be no two different sections for Padosi and Gharvale, as it was being reported. There is a use of complete 'Red and Pink' in and around the surroundings and furniture of the bedroom. However, the beds don’t have drawers this time so all contestants will have to keep their luggage outside the bedroom. But where? Relax! Omung has specially designed an area where all the suitcases will be kept.Kumar has made sure that contestant not only get to see the greenery in the lawn but also inside the house and that is why you will be watching a lot of artificial grass in the bathroom area once the show gets on-air. The walls and floors are covered with flowers and bushy plants. Apart from two separate bathrooms and toilets, there's a pristine white Jacuzzi in the washroom area.Besides elimination process, this place is popular among BB lovers for the clever moves of Bigg Boss, where he gives the secret task to the contestants that often results in big fights and arguments. This year’s confession room has a retro touch, with a huge car-shaped red recliner placed inside the room. The entrance of the confession room is quite confusing as there are mirrors everywhere. However, the area is less colourful in comparison to the rest of the house.We hope no one gets in there! The BB 11 house has an underground jail with a dirty washroom and three uncomfortable beds, which indicates that this time multiple people are going to be locked inside the prison at a time. “Makers wanted me to design a jail as dirty as the one in my film Sarbjit, where Randeep Hooda’s character stayed. So, I have taken the inspiration from there,” Omung said.Like last year, this season also the Salman Khan-hosted show will see a mix of celebrities and commoners.The makers have also decided to bring in Gaurav Gera as a gossipmonger, who will give the audience all the juicy updates from the house. Bigg Boss season 11 premieres tonight on Colors at 9pm.