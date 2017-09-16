Salman Khan's Breakfast Date With Ahil is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

With Ahil in London over breakfast . pic.twitter.com/1Fwx1vGVFy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 15, 2017

Salman Khan, who just wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai, is currently in London with his family. The actor decided to spend time with his nephew and enjoyed a breakfast date with him.Khan took to Twitter to share the video and captioned it as, "With Ahil in London over breakfast."In the short video, the two can be seen having a fun time as the little Ahil refuses to share his meal. One can hear other family members laughing as Ahil's adorable antics take the lead.It's a known thing that Salman has a soft corner for kids but it seems his nephew Ahil has his heart.The actor received a Global Diversity Award at Britain's House of Commons from Keith Vaz, British Parliament's longest-serving Asian MP.Vaz praised Salman for being "not just a megastar for Indian and world cinema, but also someone who has done so much for humanitarian causes".